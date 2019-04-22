Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Beagle rescued from Mattawan lab adjusting to life with Flint family

Cooper was one of 36 dogs rescued from an animal testing facility in Mattawan. (Courtesy: ABC 12)

FLINT, Mich. — One of the 36 beagles rescued from an animal testing facility in Mattawan has found a home with a family in Flint.

Mary Ann Kelly spoke to ABC 12 about how her new beagle, Cooper, is adjusting to life outside a cage.

“He is amazing,” she said. “This is like no other experience I’ve ever had in my life because everything is new to him. He knows nothing about being a dog.”

Cooper joined the family last Wednesday but is catching up on being a dog by following Kelly’s other dog, Bandit.

“Bandit goes flying out the door, Cooper (is) right on his heels,” she said. “He just loves to run and play and all he wants, as you can see, is to be loved.”

