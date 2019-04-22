Coldwater man arrested for child abuse

COLDWATER, Mich. – A Coldwater man was arrested Friday on charges of Child Abuse.

Jeffery Ledford, 20, was arrested on one count of Child Abuse, 1st degree and two counts of Child Abuse, 2nd degree, according to the Coldwater Public Safety Department.

Officials say that they began investigating Ledford on March 26 when his five-week-old child was brought to the emergency department of Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital with an unexplained head injury. The baby was flown to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and treating in Pediatric Intensive Care.

Officials say that the child has been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Ledford faces up to life in prison if convicted.