Crash closes 13 Mile Rd. in Kent County

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash has closed a portion of 13 Mile Road Monday evening in Kent County.

Dispatchers said 13 Mile Road is shut down between Tefft Avenue and Courtland Road in Courtland Township, north of Rockford.

Details on what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or the severity of any injuries suffered weren’t immediately available.