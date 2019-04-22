× Ford Airport and Kent County launches program to increase recycling

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Gearld R. Ford International Airport has teamed up with Kent County to help increase recycling throughout their facility.

Officials with the airport say they’ve placed 20 new recycling bins throughout the terminal. They’re working in collaboration with Kent County to utilize the SORT program.

“We’re happy to help GFIA install waste receptacles that use the colors and shapes in the SORT program to help simplify recycling for visitors. It’s a great way to reduce how much is sent to landfills and Kent County’s Waste to Energy facility,” said Darwin Bass, Kent County’s DPW Director. “Recycling is as important as it has ever been and it’s something we can all do to benefit our community.”

Kent County has a goal set to reduce waste by 20% by 2020 and 90% by 2030.

To learn more about the SORT program click here.

You can also call (616) 632-7920 for information.