FOX 17 undergoing FCC-mandated transmitter adjustments

(FOX 17) If you watch us over the air and recently lost the signal for FOX 17 or one of our sub-channels, This TV or Antennae TV see below for an explanation and what you can do about it.

Why Is This Happening?

Recently the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made changes to the use of broadcast spectrum. As a result, television stations across the country have had to make adjustments to their transmitters. Following these adjustments, we’re broadcasting on a different spectrum than we were previously.

What Can You Do About It?

Fortunately restoring our signal should be a relatively straightforward process. Performing a simple rescan should fix the issue. Every television manufacturer handles this a little different, but generally, you can find the rescan or scan for channels function in your television’s menu system.

Who’s Affected?

Hesperia & surrounding area: We’ve already made the adjustments to our transmitter in Hesperia. If you live in that area, watch us over the air, and recently lost our signal, please try performing a rescan.

Muskegon & surrounding area: We’ve already made the adjustments to our transmitter in Muskegon. If you live in that area, watch us over the air, and recently lost our signal, please try performing a rescan.

Kalamazoo & surrounding area: We’ll make the adjustments to our Kalamazoo transmitter in early to mid-May. When we have an exact date, we’ll update it here. After making the adjustments, it will take a day or two before the signal is restored. When we have a better idea of when that will happen, we’ll post the date here. You’ll want to wait to perform the rescan until the signal is back.

Battle Creek & surrounding area: We’ll make the adjustments to our Battle Creek transmitter in late May to early June. When we have an exact date, we’ll update it here. After making the adjustments, it will take a day or two before the signal is restored. When we have a better idea of when that will happen, we’ll post the date here. You’ll want to wait to perform the rescan until the signal is back.

We apologize for the inconvenience. We’re doing our best to get these adjustments finished as quickly as possible. If you have any issues performing the rescan, or if a rescan doesn’t fix the problem, please reach out to us for help. Thanks for watching and thanks for your patience.

Please email questions to:

feedback@fox17online.com