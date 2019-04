GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A garage burned and two homes were damaged in a fire in northwest Grand Rapids Monday.

The fire happened in the 1000 block of Powers NW around 1:30 p.m. Two cars and a motorcycle that were in the garage were also destroyed.

The home at the property suffered significant damage and a neighbor’s home had light damage.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire has not been determined.