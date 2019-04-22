Get a stack of flapjacks, raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a flapjack fundraiser for a good cause! Active Life Chiropractic is hosting their 10th annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auciton for Cystic Fibrosis on Saturday.

The pancake breakfast will take place on April 27 at Flo's Sports Bar in Belmont. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Pay $5 at the door to get unlimited pancakes and sausage. Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s will also be available for purchase.

There will also be a variety of items available during a silent auction.

All proceeds will be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

For more information, visit mygrchiro.com.