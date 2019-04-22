John Ball Zoo hosting ‘Party for the Planet’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The John Ball Zoo has a couple of reasons to celebrate this week.

Thursday, April 25 is World Penguin Day and the zoo will celebrate with penguin-related activities, including in-depth learning chances with the penguins at the John Ball Zoo. Guests can also enter to win a chance to feed the penguins.

Then, Saturday, April 27 is the Party for the Planet! Party for the Planet at John Ball Zoo will include booths, stations, demonstrations and even science experiments for the kids for conservation and recycling efforts. The area’s top conservation-minded organizations will be at the zoo, which includes an opportunity for guests to recycle car seats. Plus, the Zoo’s many endangered or threatened animals will be showcased with ideas on how you can do to help save these valuable species.