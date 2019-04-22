Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Instead of spending hours online researching colleges, head to the West Michigan National College Fair at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Students and parents who attend will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with admission representatives from around the country, and around the world.

The fair is a good time to ask questions, explore options and look into specific schools students are interested in.

One session is going on right now until 11:30 a.m. The second will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fair is at the DeVos Place Conference Center and is free and open to the public.

2. Happy Earth Day! Here are some special events happening in the area:

Party for the Planet- Saturday, April 27

Earth Day Celebration- Frederik Meijer Gardens, 1 to 4 p.m.

Free admission at Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. Just in time for Earth Day, Gerald R. Ford International Airport is taking steps to make it easier to recycle.

A total of 20 new recycling bins have been placed throughout the airport terminal in an effort to create an even more environmentally-friendly space.

The new bins come with a stoplight color scheme: red for trash, yellow for recyclables, and green for composting.

The idea came from Kent County's Sort Program. The idea is to make people more familiar with the idea of separating discarded items.

The county's goal as a whole is to reduce landfill waste by 20 percent by 2020, and 90 percent by 2030.

4. When is the last time you checked your smoke alarms? If it's not working, it's possible to get a free one installed thanks to American Red Cross' nationwide Sound The Alarm campaign.

Volunteers will install the detectors in Muskegon neighborhoods next Friday, May 3, and again the following Friday, May 10 in Grand Rapids.

To set up an installation appointment, or to volunteer, just visit the website.

5. Looking to add a cat or dog to the family? Mark your calendars for the next Empty the Shelters event. Dozens of shelters across the state will be taking part on Saturday, May 4.

After going through screening, anyone can adopt a pet for just $25. Bissell will then pay for the remaining costs.

It's best to contact your area's shelter ahead of the event to complete an adoption application.

Since 2016, more than 19,000 pets have found their forever home during this event.