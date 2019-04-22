Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:
Muskegon Heights crews save storage building from fire

Posted 3:56 PM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19PM, April 22, 2019

Muskegon Heights - Broadway and Temple

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Fast action from firefighters likely saved a major building in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Lakeside Warehouse Storage at Broadway and Temple in Muskegon Heights. The structure was a former factory that has been modified to be a storage facility.

Crews say the fire started in a garbage truck that was inside the facility. When crews arrived, smoke was pouring from three sides of the building.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

“It’s a huge building, we would have been here all day if the fire would have continued to spread,” said Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean. “We were fortunate.”

