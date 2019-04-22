Need a place to send the kids this summer? Send them to Camp Newaygo!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer camp is an experience all kids should have, and Camp Newaygo is one of the best places to send them! With over 90 years of kids attending their summer camps, parents can guarantee a memorable experience for their children.

Camp Newaygo has residential summer camp experiences for girls, as well as co-ed day camps. The Camp Newaygo experience features unique, educational, and interactive programs like archery, wilderness hikes, team building challenges, fishing, arts and crafts, and more.

For parents who want to learn more about Camp Newaygo's summer camps, they're hosting an open house on Sunday, April 28 from 12 to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the open house or other summer camps, visit campnewaygo.org.