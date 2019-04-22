New homes to replace former Muskegon Heights school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. --Demolition will begin Monday at a West Michigan school in effort to make room for new housing.

Crews plan to start tearing down the former Glendale School 3001 Jefferson Street in Muskegon Heights around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The 2.5 acres will be turned into 20 single family homes costing no more than $90,000, according to MLive.

The $2 million project is all thanks to a partnership with the city and the Michigan Land Bank, which is recycling land for productive use.

Officials say this is the first step in bringing attainable housing options and value to the community while a former student is sad to see history go.

"It`s just kind of sad," said Norman Thomas, a student who attended Glendale School for kindergarten.

"When they said they were going to tear it down and I saw it sitting there empty, empty, empty and empty [I thought] one of these days it`s gonna go and they`re building houses through here," he said.

The project is part of a plan to build a total of 100 homes at the sites of three different school properties including the former Lindbergh and Dr. Martin Luther King schools.