× Patton Oswalt coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt is coming to Grand Rapids for a show in July.

Oswalt will appear at 20 Monroe Live on Friday, July 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at this link. Presale tickets start on April 24 with the code “VIBES”.

Oswalt has been in many comedy specials, as well as in several films and TV shows. He’s been in “United States of Tara”, “Caprica”, “Veep”, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, “Parks and Recreation”, and “Justified”.