Police investigate alleged armed robbery at Shell Gas Station

BENTON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in southwest Michigan say they are investigating an armed robbery from a Shell Gas Station in Benton charter Township.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Monday at the gas station located at 1959 E. Napier Avenue in Benton Charter Township.

Police say a black male, 6,’ wearing all gray, with a hoodie and a face mask showed a gun to a store employee and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information call the Benton Township Police Department at 269-926-1135 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.