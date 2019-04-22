Red Flag Warning Issued

Red Flag Warning issued for fire dangers for Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of West Michigan for elevated fire dangers.

The warning is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s and possibly 80 later Monday. Strong southerly winds with gusts of up to 30 mph and low humidity levels are contributing to the danger.

Some areas may be under burn restrictions. Check with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for potential restrictions.

