Road Work: Detours introduced this week in Muskegon and Vergennes townships

Posted 10:36 AM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, April 22, 2019

M-120 Muskegon Township (Google Street View)

Several new road projects begin this week, with notable closures north of Muskegon and north of Lowell.

Muskegon Township: M-120 Holton Road westbound (southbound) closed from Giles Road to Russell Road through June 21. This is Phase I of a two-phase project. Eastbound M-120 will have one lane open. Detour: West on Giles Road, south on Whitehall Road.

Vergennes Township: Lincoln Lake Road will be closed between the Lowell city limits and McPherson Street from Wednesday, Apr. 24, and Friday, June 21. Detour: Use Settlewood and Parnell avenues between M-21 and McPherson Street.

Grand Rapids: Fulton Street has several locations where the eastbound lane is closed due to construction of new transit stations for use on the new Laker Line. Closures are located at John Ball Park, east of Lane Avenue, and near Straight Street. Westbound Fulton is open with lane squeezes.

Holland Township: Beeline Road closed between Lakewood Boulevard and James Street through Friday, April 26. Detour: US-31 or, to the west, N. River Avenue and 136th Avenue.

Portage: Lakeview Drive closed at Portage Road for realigning Lakeview Drive and other improvements until July 3. Detour: South Shore Drive between Portage Road and Shady Lane.

