Spectrum Health providing training tips and medical support for River Bank Run

Thousands of runners from West Michigan and beyond have been training for months for the upcoming Amway River Bank Run.

With the race less than three weeks away, Dr. Matt Axtman from Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedics and runner Bri Conners, stopped by to give some last-minute training tips and inspiration.

Spectrum Health plays a crucial role in the Amway River Bank Run. Medical providers will be helping out at training runs over the next few weeks, and nearly 100 will be on hand on race day.

By helping provide medical care during the big race, they're completing their mission of improving the health of the community.

For more race training tips, visit spectrumhealth.org/riverbankrun.

The Amway River Bank Run will take place on Saturday, May 11 in downtown Grand Rapids.

To register, visit amwayriverbankrun.com.