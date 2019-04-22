Sri Lanka on edge after local militant group blamed for Easter Sunday attacks: report

(FOX NEWS) — Sri Lanka took drastic steps Monday to crack down on new potential terror threats by blocking social media and arresting more than dozen after a series of suicide bombings allegedly carried out by a domestic militant group ripped through its capital on Easter Sunday.

The country’s health minister said the attacks, which killed at least 290 and injured more than 500, were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a local militant group named “National Throwfeek Jamaath.” Police said 13 suspects in connection with the bombings have been arrested.

All of the bombers were Sri Lankan citizens, but authorities suspect foreign links, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said at a news conference.

Officials on Monday that Sri Lankan police investigating the bombings are examining reports that intelligence agencies had warnings of possible attacks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has vowed to “vest all necessary powers with the defense forces” to take action against those responsible.