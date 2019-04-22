The Other Way provides resources to empower families in West Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The West side of Grand Rapids has seen a surge of new construction and community pride. While there are many new businesses to visit, there's one organization that's been there for decades, through thick and thin, with its focus on helping the westside neighborhoods.

The Other Way Ministries is a Christian community development organization who works with these families, guiding them toward Christ-centered growth. They provide them with spiritual direction, relationship growth, and economic stability through a diverse range of services, programs, and classes.

Some of the ways they empower the families in these neighborhoods include early childhood education, health, wellness programs, food assistance, and more.

In addition to their many programs, The Other Way Ministries recently hired a new executive director, Scott Bloem. Native to Grand Rapids, he has worked heavily with educators in the area for the past decade to provide enrichment support services for 15 low-income schools in Wyoming.

The Other Way Ministries is located at 710 Fulton Street West.

For more information on the new executive director, or their services, call (616)-454-4011 or visit theotherway.org.