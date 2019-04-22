Three Rivers K9 alerts police to drugs, gun

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A man is facing drug and weapons charges among others after he was arrested following a traffic stop.

It happened on Saturday on US-131 near M-60 when an officer stopped a driver for multiple violations.

The officer suspected the driver may be possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Three Rivers Police Department K9 Officer Jake helped officers search the man’s truck and found crystal meth in addition to drug scales and packaging. Officers also found suboxone and oxycodone along with two loaded handguns concealed in the driver’s seat.

The truck was found to be stolen out of Warsaw, Indiana.

The driver, a 35-year-old Mishawaka, Indiana man was arrested. No names have been released.

