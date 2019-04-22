Red Flag Warning Issued

Trump says ‘nobody disobeys’ him, has no impeachment worries

Posted 12:21 PM, April 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that “nobody” disobeys his orders, a reference to the Mueller report, which paints a deeply unflattering picture of his presidency.

Trump made the comments Monday during the annual Easter Egg roll when asked by reporters about special counsel Robert Mueller’s portrayal of a White House in which staffers often ignore the president’s orders.

The report suggested that some of those refusals helped protect the president from himself.

But Trump insisted Monday that: “Nobody disobeys my orders.”

Trump was also asked whether he was worried about impeachment, a talking point among some liberal Democrats.

His reply? “Not even a little bit.”

1 Comment

