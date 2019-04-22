Victim in Grand Rapids shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The victim in a shooting in southeastern Grand Rapids over the weekend has been identified.

Lou Luckett, 28, was found dead at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Boston Street SE. Police on patrol heard the shots and several people called 911.

A second person, a woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the victim had been at a large party at the scene. They say that the people at the party have not been cooperative in identifying a suspect.