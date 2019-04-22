Red Flag Warning Issued

Victim in Grand Rapids shooting identified

Posted 1:35 PM, April 22, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The victim in a shooting in southeastern Grand Rapids over the weekend has been identified.

Lou Luckett, 28, was found dead at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Boston Street SE. Police on patrol heard the shots and several people called 911.

A second person, a woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the victim had been at a large party at the scene. They say that the people at the party have not been cooperative in identifying a suspect.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.