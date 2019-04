× 2 teens arrested for alleged threat against Union City schools

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens were arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a threat towards Union City Schools.

Police said the incident happened after school, and the teens were in custody shortly after a report was made.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested for making the alleged threat, but police didn’t say what the threat involved.

City officials say there was never an active danger to anyone at the school.