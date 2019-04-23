Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Plainfield undergoes name change, keeps same quality service

When driving past the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids, you may have noticed a name change. The dealership,  formerly known as K&M Dodge RAM and Van Andel & Flikkema Chrysler Jeep, has joined the Fox Motors family.

Fox Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram may have changed their name, but don't worry, nothing else has changed. They still have all the favorite service professionals, salespeople, and vehicles at the dealer.

Todd went over to the car dealership and learned what customers can expect at the company with the recent name change.

Fox Motors has two locations: one at 3844 Plainfield Avenue for new vehicles, and 4100 Plainfield Avenue for used vehicles.

For more information, visit foxchryslerdodgejeepram.com.

