Crews contain fire at Kzoo home, no injuries

Posted 6:06 PM, April 23, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There were no injuries Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a laundry room at a Kalamazoo home.

It happened around 9:58 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Lulu Street and N Westnedge Avenue.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes, but the building suffered fire and water damage on the first and second levels. The residents are temporarily displaced, but are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

