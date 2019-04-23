Don’t wait to act if you see tiny bugs around your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- They are creepy, crawly, and can easily spread throughout your home. Bed bugs are one of the most common insects in homes across the nation, but are among the hardest to get rid of completely. If you think you can exterminate them on your own, you might want to think again.

If not treated properly or quickly with professional help, they can be destructive to your home and personal belongings. They have even driven some to pack up what's left and move out.

Bed bugs can hitch a ride on luggage, backpacks, even your clothes. They make their way from hotel rooms or other apartment units into your home. If you are worried they may be in your house, watch out for these clues. Small, red bites on your body are a huge tell that they are running rampant, especially if you find them after a night's rest. If you see little, black spots littered across your bed seams, this is what the bugs drop as they feed.

If you think you see them but aren't sure if they are or are not bed bugs, contacting a professional will give you all the information you need. Doing it sooner rather than later can prevent the problem from growing.

Raymond Cummings of Simply Pest Control recommends you educate yourself with any insect killer you buy off the shelves. Whenever you apply the spray around your home, if it does not come into contact with the bugs, they will move to higher ground. This is how they get into picture frames and wall paneling, increasing the difficultly of removing them.

If you are a veteran or in a low-income situation, Raymond Cummings offers assistance, potentially even free services depending on the job. You can contact him through his website or give him a call at 616-889-3452.