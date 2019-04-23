Event allows parents inside their teenagers mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- For parents, getting into a mind of a teenager is nearly impossible. But a local event is hoping to make it a bit easier to figure out.

You’ve likely wondered what the teenagers in your life might be thinking. Some, harder to read than others but when it comes to bullying, relationships and school pressure there are some things parents should know.

Wedgwood Christian Services is hosting its annual State of the Child Tuesday, April 30 from 8-10 a.m. bringing experts from around the community together with students and families to officer insight and provide support.

West Michigan mother Katie Rozen knows all too well the complications of raising a child.

"You know they say it takes a village to raise a child," Rozen said.

Her daughter is only seven but time flies and soon, she’ll be a teen.

"The resulting mental health issues they have, anxiety, depression," she said. "I'd assume some parents have no idea the depth of some of these things and how kids are being effected," Rozen said.

The upcoming event will give adults the opportunity to listen.

"I think its a good learning opportunity for these parents to learn what their kids are exposed to," Rozen said.

"We all know alcohol and drugs can be prevalent in any situation but the bullying has taken a turn with social media and i didn't understand before that there's a lot of social media apps and things that really create an incognito bullying and the secrecy behind it."

The event takes parents inside the minds of local high school students then a panel of local experts respond, offering insight on how to support and empower teens.

The panel includes Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, experts from Wedgwood Christian Services, in addition to a Kent County judge and local superintendent.

"Some of our kids report that there parents are too easy to get things over on," Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said. "A lot of that has to do with n to having enough tools, enough ways to understand what’s going on or the context to put behaviors in, so that what we hope parents walk away with," she said. Questions are encouraged as the panel prompts conversation about the challenges kids face today like relationships, mental health and pressure.

"Some things we want our attendees to understand is first the issues that our youth are facing how can we support them and that understand that Wedgwood Christian Services is a valuable resource in the community," said project coordinator Nikeidra Debareg.

At last year’s event, teens didn’t hold back talking about how easy it is to get their hands on drugs.

"There’s all sorts of different things out there that dont even look like drugs you know they package them for children and again I think the average parent wouldn’t be paying attention to those things," Rozen said.

"Teens are faced with so many different things and it's important as an agency who works with youth to also be a voice for the youth and make sure they have a platform to talk about things happening," Debareg said.

"I'm excited to go this year," Rozen said. "It helped me in my role as a mom even more so helped me as a community member."

This event will be at Frederik Meijer Gardens Tuesday, April 30 from 8-10 a.m. and is open to anyone in West Michigan who has, cares for, or works with kids.

Tickets are $25. You can register for the event here.