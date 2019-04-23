Evie Paradowski is having a Grand Adventure fundraiser on Saturday, April 27 at Celebration Cinema South. For more, visit the Facebook event page.
Evie’s Grand Adventure
Fundraiser for Evie’s Grand Adventure
