First 5 tenants announced for Studio C in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The first five tenants for the Studio Park development have been announced.

The downtown movie theater and retail and residential development announced placements for a Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse, Leo’s Coney Island, Pump House Frozen Yogurt Bar, Malamiah Juice Bar and One Twenty Three Tavern, which will be the development’s flagship restaurant. Construction on the five spaces is underway and the interior construction will begin later next month.

“Having the right mix of local businesses at Studio Park is an important part of the experience that we are trying to create for residents and visitors,” says JD Loeks, President of Studio C in a press release. “We couldn’t be more pleased with those that have already committed to join us and are equally excited about some of the surprises still in store.”

