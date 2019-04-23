Frost Advisory issued for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A day after some areas hit 80 degrees, West Michigan will see a Frost Advisory Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, St. Joseph and Van Buren Counties from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-to-low 30s overnight.

So, if you planted tender vegetation already in the ground or in pots, you may want to cover them or bring them indoors tonight.