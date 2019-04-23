Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Fulton Street Market introduces new summer hours, plus live music from 20 Monroe Live

An abundance of fresh produce and locally sourced goods can be found at the Fulton Street Farmers Market starting in May, along with some amazing music from 20 Monroe Live!

Starting the second week of July, Summer Nights at the Market will feature live performances from musical acts booked by 20 Monroe Live. The evenings will also have activities for kids, vendors selling locally made food and art, as well as a selection of local beers and ciders.

Main Market Season will be on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through October.

Summer Nights at the Market, featuring live music, will be on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. happening July 9 through August 27.

For more details on performers and vendors, visit fultonstreetmarket.org.

