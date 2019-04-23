Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Griffins take game three, lead series 2-1

Posted 11:53 PM, April 23, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It took almost four hours without overtime, but the Griffins beat the Wolves 6-2 in game three of their central division semifinal series Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena.

The game was delayed 57 minutes prior to the start of the third period as the ice was being attended to.

Filip Zadina scored two of the four Grand Rapids goals in the second period to snap a 12-game streak without a goal.

Martin Frk had a goal and two assists in the game.

Dylan McIlrath was assessed a five minute major penalty and ejected from the game for a high hit on Tyler Wong in the first period.  That was followed by several fights and altercations throughout the rest of the game.

The Griffins now lead the series 2-1 with game four scheduled for Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids can advance to the central division finals with a win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.