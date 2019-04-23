Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Investigators seek tips in Ionia County break-in

Posted 3:47 PM, April 23, 2019, by

Surveillance images of the suspect of a burglary on April 23, 2019 in Otisco Township, Mich.

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a break-in at an Ionia County bar.

It happened after midnight Tuesday at the Smyrna Bar located at 5022 Whites Bridge Rd., near Belding.

Authorities said a suspect entered the building and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses reported hearing a noise from the bar before seeing a suspect in dark clothing run outside and take off in a vehicle.

The witnesses weren’t able to provide a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Phillip Hesche at 616-527-5363.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.