Investigators seek tips in Ionia County break-in

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a break-in at an Ionia County bar.

It happened after midnight Tuesday at the Smyrna Bar located at 5022 Whites Bridge Rd., near Belding.

Authorities said a suspect entered the building and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses reported hearing a noise from the bar before seeing a suspect in dark clothing run outside and take off in a vehicle.

The witnesses weren’t able to provide a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Phillip Hesche at 616-527-5363.