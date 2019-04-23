Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan Senate OKs state ban on e-cigarettes for minors

Posted 1:44 PM, April 23, 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 23: Jeremy Wong smokes an e-cigarette at The Vaping Buddha on January 23, 2018 in South San Francisco, California. According to a 600 page report by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, vaping was found to be far less hazardous than smoking. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are moving to ban the possession of e-cigarettes by minors.

Legislation approved unanimously by the Senate on Tuesday would also prohibit the sale of the battery-operated devices to people under age 18.

The federal government already bars e-cigarettes sales to minors. But supporters of the Michigan bills say having state-level restrictions would make it easier for law enforcement and schools to keep the nicotine-addictive “vaping” devices off campuses.

First- and second-time violators would receive a civil infraction, punishable by a maximum $50 fine. Additional violations would be a misdemeanor, also subject to a $50 fine.

The measures go to the House next.

Former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed similar bills, saying they would not have gone far enough in regulating e-cigarettes.

