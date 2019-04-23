Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Phase 2 is now complete on a new $290 million state-of-the-art medical project in Muskegon.

In the video above, you can take a look at the new 10-story Mercy Health Medical Center on East Sherman Boulevard.

The unveiling took place for the new intermediate, intensive care and medical/surgical units. Plus, the rooms are more spacious.

The third and final phase is expected to be complete in the spring of 2020.

2. There will soon be more options to enjoy the great outdoors in West Michigan. Starting Friday, Grand Rapids will be offering kayak rental sat Riverside Park Lagoon.

People will be able to rent kayaks throughout the summer for just $8 an hour, and $6 for each additional hour.

The city will also offer stand-up paddleboard classes this summer, as well as what they're calling Family Paddle Night.

To learn more, visit grandrapidsmi.gov.

3. Some gently loved furniture from Spectrum Health campuses is getting a facelift thanks to Goodwill.

Spectrum Health has been taking unused and broken furniture from their campuses and shipping it to Goodwill, who is repairing it if needed.

So far, more than 75,000 pounds of furniture has been either sold or repurposed.

Some of the furniture goes back to Spectrum Health, other pieces are donated to local non-profits.

Goodwill is also looking for other businesses who can partner with them on something like this.

4. Calling all caffeine addicts, you can now get your coffee and candy fix all in one!

The luxury candy boutique, Sugarfina, is teaming up with the brand Alfred Coffee to create the first-ever caffeinated gummy bears.

The coffee-infused candy comes in three different flavors: cold brew, bourbon cold brew, and iced vanilla latte.

Each coffee gummy contains the same amount of caffeine as one shot of espresso.

The gummy bears are available on the company's website for $14 a bag.

5. The present day is National Talketh Liketh Shakespeare Day.

William Shakespeare was born on this day in 1564 and is the author of some of the ordinary's most did celebrate plays and poems.

Many believeth people in his day spake liketh those in his plays, but the sooth is't wast sorteth of stage voice yond that gent did creat to romanticize his plays.

Shakespeare is responsible f'r many fo the phrases we useth the present day, liketh wild good chaseth and the nak'd sooth.