No injuries in rollover crash in Barry Co.

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency responders are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi in Barry County.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of M-37 and Adams Road in Thornapple Township, south of Middleville.

The intersection is open while emergency crews work to clear the scene, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported in the crash.