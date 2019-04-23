× One person shot near downtown Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One person was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon near downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say a man walking in the area of Commerce Avenue SW and Williams Street was hit in the shoulder at about 3:30 p.m. Police treated the man until medical first responders took him to the hospital. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police searched the area and were not able to develop information on a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.