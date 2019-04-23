Ottawa Co. board votes against Grand River dredging project

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A proposed project to dredge the Grand River to open the river to power boats is causing some controversy in Ottawa county.

Supporters say it will bring millions in spending to the state while opponents worry about the environmental impact.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voted to oppose the Grand River Waterway Project on Tuesday. The project would dredge a 23 mile stretch of the Grand River between Grand Haven and downtown Grand Rapids to allow for larger and higher-powered watercraft.

Today’s action by the commissioners does not kill the project, but it simply makes the county’s stance clear. The final decision on the project is up to the State of Michigan.

Former State Senator Alan Meekhoff spoke at Tuesday’s meeting to push for the project. He was speaking on behalf of Dan Hibma, a West Michigan developer who has been leading the push to have the river dredged. Meekhoff told the board that he polled about 400 Ottawa County residents and that they overwhelmingly supported dredging the river, if done responsibly.

Some residents at the meeting disputed the results of the poll, saying they had never been surveyed. Meekhoff said it is “premature to try and stop something when we don’t even have the results of tests to see if its even plausible…”

The final decision will be made by the state. The next step will be sediment testing, which the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will be discussing Tuesday evening.