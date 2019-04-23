Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Pence to visit Michigan to tout trade deal, raise money

Posted 6:23 PM, April 23, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 07: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Nellis Air Force Base on September 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pence is visiting Las Vegas to support U.S. Sen. Dean Heller's re-election and Nevada Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt's campaigns. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan to tout the new North American trade agreement and to raise money for President Donald’s Trump re-election campaign.

Pence will have three events in the Detroit area Wednesday.

He will first participate in a fundraiser in Detroit for Trump Victory, a joint account with the Republican National Committee used for high-dollar gifts.

He next will tour Ford’s truck plant in Dearborn and then visit a Taylor business to speak to auto industry officials about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the tentative pact that would replace NAFTA.

The revised version, signed by the countries but awaiting approval by their legislatures, is designed to encourage factories to move back to the U.S. It would give the U.S. economy a modest boost, according to an independent federal agency.

