Police search for missing and endangered GR man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man whose been off his medication for several days and was last seen Monday night.

Police say Howard Wolf Payne, 70, was last seen Monday night around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Delaware Street in Grand Rapids.

He is about 5’9, 140 lbs, with gray hair and a trimmed gray beard. He was last seen wearing a brown leather coat, red and blue flannel shirt and khaki shorts. Police say Payne suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to act confused and disoriented.

Police believe he may be headed to the downtown area.

If you see him, call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.