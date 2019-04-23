Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police SWET team makes arrest, rounds up drugs, ammo in Berrien Co.

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The Southwest Michigan Enforcement Team (S.W.E.T.) says a month-long investigation resulted in a drug bust at a house near Benton Harbor – and some weapons being rounded up, as well.

Detectives from SWET-West office along with the Berrien County TRU Team and Berrien County Sheriff’s Department  executed a search warrant on April 17th at 258 Cornelia Street in Benton Township.

SWET says in a news release 26-year-old Javarick Randolph was arrested, then arraigned in Berrien 5th District Court on the following charges:

1. Delivery Narc – Heroin/Fentanyl 5 counts

2. Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

3. Possession of ammo by a felon.

Police say SWET-WEST detectives confiscated “distribution amounts” of heroin/fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, ammo, and other narcotics-related items from the property.

The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) is comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Allegan Police Department, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, Saint Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and Sturgis Police Department.

