Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspects sought after Ottawa Co. drive-by shooting

Posted 4:04 AM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15AM, April 23, 2019
crime_gun

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are searching for as many as three men who are accused of firing shots towards an apartment from a truck.

It happened around 12:34 a.m. Tuesday in the Cascade Apartments, 13646 Cascade Drive, in Holland Township.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but the apartment was struck several times.

The three male suspects were last seen driving in a red pick up truck.

If you know anything, call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.