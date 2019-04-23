Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

WMU selects president and dean of Cooley Law School

A photo of James McGrath. (Courtesy: WMU Cooley Law School)

LANSING, Mich. — Western Michigan University has selected a new president and dean of Cooley Law School.

James McGrath was announced Monday as the law school’s third president and sixth dean since it was founded in 1972. He is replacing Don LeDuc, who retired after 16 years in the positions.

McGrath comes from Texas A&M University’s School of Law, where taught various law classes since 2005. He was promoted to professor in 2013 and the associate dean in 2015.

He will take over the position on July 1.

