Woman killed in Courtland Twp. crash identified

COURTLAND TWP., Mich. – The woman killed in a Monday evening crash in northern Kent County has been identified.

Kent County deputies say that Anne Van Dommelen, 68, of Rockford, was heading south on Tefft Avenue when she missed the stop sign at 13 Mile Road and collided with another vehicle. Van Dommelen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old Cedar Springs man, was taken to the hospital with possible broken bones. A 9-year-old child and a woman in his vehicle were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Power was out for a short time in the area because the crash also took out a utility pole.

Deputies say the crash is still under investigation. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.