3 hospitalized after rollover crash in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews have just cleared the scene of a rollover crash that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and Lane Avenue in Grand Rapids.

We’re told two cars collided causing one to rollover. A total of three people were taken to the hospital but their injuries are unknown.

The intersection has since reopened.