4 Texas prison guards fired, 2 resign for #FeelingCute posts

Posted 2:28 PM, April 24, 2019, by

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas Department of Criminal Justice official says four prison guards have been fired and two others resigned over insensitive comments posted on social media.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the guards were taking part in a #FeelingCute trend in which uniformed workers post selfies and describe what they’ll do during their shifts. Some comments prompted complaints from inmates’ relatives.

TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel confirmed Wednesday that the dismissals are related to the postings but didn’t provide details.

In one Twitter post, a woman wearing a Texas prison uniform said: “Feeling cute, might just gas some inmates today, IDK.” It’s unclear if she is among those fired or who resigned.

Agency Executive Director Bryan Collier said on Facebook that the six don’t represent the thousands of prison workers who take “public safety seriously.”

