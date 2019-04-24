Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

AHL suspends Griffins forwards Smith & Turgeon for Game 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — After a physical Game 3 on Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena, the American Hockey League is coming down with suspensions on two Griffins forwards. Rookie Givani Smith was suspended for Game 4 on Wednesday night due to an illegal check to the head of an opponent while Dominic Turgeon received a two-game suspension for a boarding incident.

Meanwhile, Griffins defenseman Dylan McIlrath was not suspended by the league and will be active for Game 4 after his first period hit on Wolves forward Tyler Wong which was called as a five minute game misconduct penalty during the game.

Game 4 is Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena with the Griffins holding a 2-1 series lead in the Best-of-5 series.

