Community input sought on future of downtown lot

Posted 5:45 AM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46AM, April 24, 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents interested in the fate of a city parking lot in downtown Battle Creek will have the chance to weigh in on that lot’s future during a public meeting Wednesday evening.

That meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Department of Public Works, 150 S. Kendall St.

The parking lot in question is located at the southwest corner of McCamly and West Van Buren streets. There are no pending redevelopment plans for the property just yet, but city officials will take the community’s input and begin to explore possible opportunities for the site.

