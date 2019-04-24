Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Blake Griffin has arthroscopic surgery on left knee

Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons drives around Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin had surgery arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, an injury that forced him to miss the first two games of the playoffs.

The Pistons say the procedure Wednesday in Los Angeles was to address the issue that caused soreness in the knee across the last two weeks of the regular season and the postseason.

The forward sat out the first two games of the postseason before returning for the last two as the Pistons were swept for the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Griffin averaged 24.5 points this season. The Pistons say he is not expected to miss any offseason preparation for next season.

