Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Community comes together to support girl with brain tumor

Posted 10:52 PM, April 24, 2019, by

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Seven-year-old Avery June is a walking miracle.

Last year, Avery was diagnosed with diffuse pontine glioma, or DIPG, which is typically fatal. Doctors weren’t sure she would still be here, but she has defied the odds and received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday.

Avery and her parents traveled to Saugatuck for what they thought was just a play date. But when they got there, they found out it was much more.

Several departments in the area teamed up to give Avery her own parade made up of public safety vehicles.

Avery’s dad is a firefighter in Saugatuck, and almost every department is aware of how much her family has gone through.

“I think many of them feel helpless, it’s a way of showing we care,” Saugatuck Fire Chief Greg Janik said. “It’s even harder. This is a small community. Allegan County, Ottawa, you work together so often.”

It wasn’t much of a surprise that practically the whole county showed up to give this family a little encouragement.

“I couldn’t imagine. I’ve worked with Mike for six years now and it’s the hardest time our department’s ever been through,” Janik said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.