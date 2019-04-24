Community comes together to support girl with brain tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Seven-year-old Avery June is a walking miracle.

Last year, Avery was diagnosed with diffuse pontine glioma, or DIPG, which is typically fatal. Doctors weren’t sure she would still be here, but she has defied the odds and received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday.

Avery and her parents traveled to Saugatuck for what they thought was just a play date. But when they got there, they found out it was much more.

Several departments in the area teamed up to give Avery her own parade made up of public safety vehicles.

Avery’s dad is a firefighter in Saugatuck, and almost every department is aware of how much her family has gone through.

“I think many of them feel helpless, it’s a way of showing we care,” Saugatuck Fire Chief Greg Janik said. “It’s even harder. This is a small community. Allegan County, Ottawa, you work together so often.”

It wasn’t much of a surprise that practically the whole county showed up to give this family a little encouragement.

“I couldn’t imagine. I’ve worked with Mike for six years now and it’s the hardest time our department’s ever been through,” Janik said.